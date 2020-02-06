PMA homecoming activities reset to Feb. 22

Due to safety concerns over the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD), the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. (PMAAAI) announced that activities for its annual homecoming have been rescheduled to February 22.

"PMAAAI announces that PMA Homecoming for this year is postponed to a later date, 22 February 2020, Saturday, at Fort Del Pilar, Baguio City. This is in deference to health and public safety concerns regarding nCoV," the group said in a statement late Wednesday.

The academy's homecoming activities were originally scheduled for February 14 and 15.

"The decision was reached with the help of Baguio City Mayor, Cav. Benjie Magalong '82, and PMA Superintendent, VADM (Vice Admiral) Allan Cusi '86, making the two-day event into one. Alumni classes especially Jubilarians caught in these late-breaking developments are advised to exercise their best judgments on how to proceed with their individual Class events in sync with the new date," it added.

It also said Magalong has already coordinated with the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Baguio regarding the matter.

"Cavalier-members who have prior reservations are advised to call their respective hotel, and request for a rebooking. There will be no surcharge or fee. But the hotels will keep/retain the payment that was already made. This will be deducted from your bill upon check-out," it added.

The group added that its secretariat shall continue to give updates at telephone numbers: 8912-5074 or mobile 0906-220-1196 / 0905-999-0711.

The PMA temporarily closed its grounds to visitors and outsiders due to nCoV scare.

However, cadets' parents and relatives may visit with the supervision of PMA health practitioners.

Source: Philippines News Agency