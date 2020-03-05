PM receives US ASEAN Business Council delegation

Prime Minister Nguy?n XuAn PhA�c hosted a reception here on Wednesday for a delegation of the US ASEAN Business Council (US ABC) led by its President and CEO Alex Feldman.

PM PhA�c said he was delighted to find out that the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had recently removed Vi?tnam from its list of destinations at risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) outbreak.

He affirmed that Vi?tnam had taken effective measures in the fight against the epidemic, thereby reaping positive results.

Feldman said he was being accompanied by representatives from tens of US ABC member enterprises who wanted to explore cooperation opportunities in Vi?tnam.

Expressing his hope that the ASEAN US Summit would be held soon, Feldman said the US business community believed that the Vietnamese government would succeed in containing the outbreak.

The US ABC also planned to launch a support program for Vietnam's businesswomen this year, he said.

On the occasion, US Ambassador to Vi?t Nam Daniel J. Kritenbrink conveyed a letter from President Donald Trump to the Prime Minister explaining the postponement of the ASEAN US Summit over Covid 19 fears.

He affirmed that the US highly valued Vietnam's efforts in dealing with issues related to bilateral ties, especially trade.

Speaking highly of Vietnam's efforts to control the epidemic, the ambassador noted that US enterprises felt secure being in Vietnam.

PM PhA�c said Vietnam was working on a plan to achieve harmonious and balanced trade with the US.

As for specific contents, Vi?tnam would work closely with the US to devise suitable measures that met both sides' interests, he said, adding that Vi?tnam pledged to offer all possible support to US companies in the country.

Witnessed by PM PhA�c, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tr?n Tu?n Anh and US ABC President Feldman exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on enhancing industry and trade cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US ABC.

The MoU outlines a number of priority goals, including boosting cooperation in trade promotion, economical and effective use of energy, industry, and chemicals, goods consumption in domestic markets, sharing of information for the development of e commerce and the digital economy, protection of consumers and popularization of laws.

Source: Philippines News Agency