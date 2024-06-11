PM EXTENDS AIDILADHA DONATIONS TOTALLING RM290,000 TO MOSQUES, SURAUS IN SUNGAI BAKAP

NIBONG TEBAL, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended donations totalling RM290,000 to nine mosques and 20 suraus in Sungai Bakap state constituency here in view of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha next Monday. The donations were presented by his Senior Political Secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin to the representatives of the mosques and suraus at Masjid Abu Ubaidah Ibni Al-Jarrah, Bandar Tasek Mutiara here. According to Shamsul Iskandar, each mosque and surau in the state constituency received RM10,000 which can be used to carry out the sacrificial rites synonymous with Aidiladha. 'The Prime Minister and the Unity Government always give special attention to the appreciation of Islam so that it can be further enlivened by Muslims, especially during the upcoming Aidiladha celebration. 'That's why he (Anwar) decided to make these donations in conjunction with the spirit of sacrifice as an act of obedience to Allah, while at the same time, empowering morals,' he said at the even t. Source: BERNAMA News Agency