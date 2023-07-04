PM CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO ABDUL GHAPUR’S FAMILY

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed condolences to the family of former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh, who died last night.

The prime minister said the contributions and sacrifices of the former Kalabakan Member of Parliament to the nation and the state of Sabah will be remembered forever.

“My condolences to his family and I pray that his soul will be placed among the righteous,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Abdul Ghapur, 80, died at Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 12.07 am last night and was laid to rest at the Kampung Likas Muslim Cemetery this morning.

He was the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister between 1995 and 1997 and had held various positions in the state Cabinet including Finance Minister as well as Communications and Works Minister.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency