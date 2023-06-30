PM ANWAR WILLING TO BE INVESTIGATED IF SUSPECTED OF CORRUPTION

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he is willing to cooperate, even to be investigated by any relevant authorities if he is suspected to be involved in corruption.

He said after seven months of holding the highest office in the country, no special privileges were given to his family.

“If I’m suspected of being involved in corruption, amassing money to enrich Wan Azizah, Nurul Izzah and my other children, report it (to the authorities),” he said at a Qurban ceremony before joining the congregants for Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek An-Nur Guar Perahu, Seberang Perai Tengah, here today.

At the same time, Anwar reiterated that he bears no grudges against anyone and neither had he directed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate any individuals involved in corruption now.

“If anyone is being investigated by the MACC, that’s MACC doing its job. I did not order it,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that there will be no compromise with any minister or deputy minister in the Unity Government, or even former ministers if they are found to be involved in corruption.

He said in such cases, all enforcement agencies, such as the MACC, Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara and the Royal Malaysia Police had been instructed to carry out their responsibilities without fear or favour.

Anwar said his commitment to combating corruption has been well-received and has never been objected to by any party in the Unity Government.

“I haven’t had any objection from parties in the Unity Government namely UMNO, Barisan Nasional, DAP, GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) either for the development of Muslims, governance and combating corruption.

“I only heard protests from outside (the government)...but no problem because we always hold discussions. Just give us the chance to govern the country because it is on the brink of ruin. Those who became ministers to amass wealth should be replaced,” he said.

Prime Minister also stressed that he would continue upholding the principle of combating corruption and misconduct even in the face of various threats.

“I receive all sorts of threats. The wealthy gang, the billion-ringgit penyakau (political thieves) are conspiring (to bring me down), but I will fight to uphold the principle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said his presence at the Qurban ceremony at the Masjid Jamek An-Nur Guar Perahu here was only to join the local residents in celebrating Aidiladha and not to campaign for the state polls.

“It’s not about the state election. It’s because they have been so loyal and kind to me for all these years,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency