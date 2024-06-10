PM ANWAR VISITS PAHANG MB WAN ROSDY AT IJN

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN). In a Facebook post, Anwar said Wan Rosdy's condition was improving when he visited him earlier this afternoon. 'I had the opportunity to visit Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail earlier this afternoon. 'Alhamdulillah, his condition is improving after undergoing a surgical procedure and is now under the supervision of medical specialists at IJN,' he said. On Thursday, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob announced in a statement that Wan Rosdy would be receiving treatment at IJN starting June 7 until a date to be determined by doctors. In the same post, Anwar said that he also visited the uncle of the Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Datuk Muhammad Ibni Sultan Abu Bakar, and his former student at Yayasan Anda, Basuki Yusof, who are also receiving treatment at IJN. 'Praying for them to be granted good health and speedy recovery, Insya-Allah,' said Anwar. Source: BERNAMA News Agency