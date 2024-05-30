Latest News

PM ANWAR EXTENDS KAAMATAN FESTIVAL, GAWAI DAY GREETINGS

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day greetings to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, respectively. He said both festivals serve as the foundation for unity and harmony among all Malaysians, despite different ethnicities, races, or cultures. 'May these celebrations also foster feelings of love and lasting peace, as well as bring blessings and prosperity to the country. 'Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to the entire community of Sabah and Sarawak who are celebrating it,' he posted on Facebook today. The Kaamatan Festival or Harvest Festival is celebrated in Sabah today, while the Gawai Day will be celebrated on June 1 and 2 by the Dayak community in Sarawak. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.