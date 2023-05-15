PM ANWAR ATTENDS MOF’S AIDILFITRI DO

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Finance Ministry (MOF) Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the ministry’s compound at about 1 pm and spent an hour at the event.

Also present were deputy finance ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong, as well as Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

At the event, Anwar also dedicated the song ‘Azizah’, composed by Tan Sri P. Ramlee, to his wife and received thunderous applause from all present.

He also spent some time mingling with the staff before leaving the venue.

About 20 stalls were prepared by MOF departments and agencies to offer guests Hari Raya cuisines and delicacies.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency