PLDT, OFBank to provide OFWs with secure banking abroad

MANILA: PLDT Global Corporation (PLDT Global) and the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) have teamed up to help bring secure banking to overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and tourists even when they are abroad. In a statement on Tuesday, PLDT Global president and chief executive officer Albert Villa-Real said Filipinos can avail of these features and more under the one-stop online marketplace 'Tindahan ni Bossing (TINBO).' 'This exciting collaboration further strengthens our shared commitment to fostering a sustainable future for overseas Filipinos and their families. It also adds to our portfolio of services that address the financial needs and uplift the lives of Filipinos abroad,' Villa-Real said. TINBO users with registered Smart virtual numbers (SVN) can use banking services through the OFBank mobile app and receive one-time PINs (OTP) through their SVN for secure mobile banking even outside the country. 'We are elated that our existing and prospective clients will be able to own SVNs and use the same for OTPs, without the intervention of consolidators and even perhaps, regulatory controls in their host countries,' he said. Aside from mobile banking, overseas Filipinos can use TINBO to buy load, pay bills, food vouchers, e-gifts, healthcare PINs from mWell, and gaming PINs for their families back in the Philippines. 'With proper knowledge and tools, overseas Filipino workers can ensure that their hard-earned money will not be put to waste and will bring lasting benefits for themselves and their families,' he said. The OFBank is a subsidiary of the Landbank of the Philippines and is the official digital bank of the Philippine government. It is the first branchless and digital-only banking institution in the country. Source: Philippines News Agency