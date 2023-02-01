Plastic upcycling facility starts operation in Rizal

MANILA: The Alaska Milk Corporation (AMC), in partnership with D&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;G Pacific Corporation, on Wednesday inaugurated the multi-layered plastic (MLP) upcycling facility in Antipolo City in Rizal province designed to achieve plastic negativity and help minimize pollution caused by single-use plastics.

“In the fast-paced society where we live in which plastics have become ubiquitous in our day-to-day living, strategic upcycling technique and process like this is a must and needs to be expanded. This inauguration does not only kick off its commercial production but also an invitation for potential partners and investors to make this undertaking even bigger," AMC managing director Tarang Gupta said in a statement. AMC is a subsidiary of Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina.

Gupta said that as a responsible producer of plastics used in the packaging of products, AMC is devoted to recovering not just the same amount but even more volume of plastics it releases in the market.

“Thus, AlasKalikasan pushes for more sustainable plastic management,” he added.

The launching officially jumpstarted the commercial operations of the MLP upcycling facility, which aims to collect single-use plastics (SUPs).

The facility produces WoW boards which are sturdy panels or sheets which are a direct replacement for particular boards, medium density fiberboard (MDF), and plyboards and can be used to create various projects such as furniture.

The panels are completely recycled and do not use chemicals or additives during manufacturing, ensuring that the product is recyclable, termite-proof and water-resistant.

The boards can be used in furniture production or as a construction material, and can be reused up to eight times compared to the usual two to three-time usage of the typical plywood or phenolic boards.

The plastic recycling facility uses the TrashBot technology imported by D&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;G Pacific from India that turns plastics and non-degradable materials that are otherwise dumped or burnt.

"This partnership was sealed on 6 December 2022 to lead the development of proper zero waste management through cooperation and benchmarking the most advanced solutions worldwide. With the efforts of Alaska Milk and with the help and support of our potential partners, we strongly believe that we will create a huge impact toward sustaining a greener and more sustainable environment. For the people are the sustainability, we are sustainability," said D&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;G Pacific Corporation president Edmund Gregory Dimalanta.

Dimalanta is also the president of RePurpose, Inc., a company established to assume the rights and obligations to operate the MLP upcycling facility.

Geared towards a circular economy, the upcycling facility recognizes the vital role of its various stakeholders, partners and potential investors.

"As a rapidly developing country, it is very critical for large corporations like Alaska Milk to monitor, trace and responsibly manage their plastic production. The establishment of this upcycling plastic facility should serve as a benchmark for other companies and inspire similar industries to emulate similar approach towards plastic negativity," said Dutch Embassy Deputy Ambassador for Mission Robert van der Hum, who was guest during the inauguration.

With the implementation of Republic Act 11898, otherwise known as the “Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022”, companies are held responsible for the plastic packaging they use throughout the lifecycle of their products.

They also need to demonstrate recovery and diversion of 20 percent of their 2022 plastic packaging footprint; and 40 percent by 2024, with 10 percent annual increase up to 80 percent by 2028 and onwards.

The AMC aims to achieve plastic negativity status this year, or the recovery of 120 percent of the total volume of the plastic it released to the market in 2022.

It was awarded a “Net-Zero Plastic Waste Brand in 2022” by Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), which means it was able to recover, recycle and upcycle the total amount or 100 percent of its plastics generated in the preceding year.

Source: Philippines News Agency