Plant, garden supply business in Dagupan boom amid pandemic

A plant and garden supply business in this city has seen tripling growth in the demand for their products and services following the easing of quarantine here.

In an interview on Tuesday, Opalyn Caguiao, one of the owners of Soping Garden, said their customers have increased, especially for indoor plants, as well as succulents and cactus.

To meet the growing demand, Caguiao said they have increased the number of their workers from only four or five to 12.

“They are also family members and relatives who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic but since the demand for our products and services increased, we accommodated them to work for us,” she added.

Caguiao attributed the rise in the popularity of plants and gardening to the Internet or online selling.

“We also have resellers who promote our products online,” she said.

However, Caguiao said the prices of plants from their suppliers have also increased, hence, the need for them to adjust their costing.

Aside from selling plants and garden tools, Caguioa said the business is also doing landscapes.

Source: Philippines News Agency