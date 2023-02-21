Plane wreckage near Mayon Volcano missing RP-C2080: CAAP

MANILA: The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed on Tuesday that the wreckage found near Mayon Volcano is the RP-C2080 plane that has been reported missing in Albay province since Feb. 18.

CAAP's Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) identified the wreckage using a high-resolution camera, said spokesperson Eric Apolonio.

He clarified, however, that the condition of the pilot, crew and passengers is still unknown because the search and rescue team has yet to reach the wreckage site. Several attempts to reach the crash site were made on Tuesday, but were all unsuccessful due to the inclement weather.

For the search operations on Tuesday, a Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter was utilized twice. Apolonio said the search team was unable to find a safe landing spot due to strong winds.

A Philippine Navy aircraft equipped with an infrared camera for heat detection was also used for another attempt.

The search team tried to push through with the mission at 1:15 p.m. but Apolonio said the aircraft was not able to land on the drop zone due to strong winds and cloud coverage.

At 3,500 to 4,000 feet elevation and using a high-resolution camera, the AAIIB was able to identify the wreckage on the west side of the volcano's slope, according to Apolonio. He added that the search team will utilize ATV cars to reach the crash site by land once the weather permits.

The RP-C2080 aircraft lost communication with the air traffic control a few minutes after take off at the Bicol International Airport on Saturday. The plane was last contacted while abeam the Camalig Bypass Road at 6:46 a.m. that day.

CAAP said the missing aircraft operated by the Energy Development Corporation is compliant with the airworthiness certification.

