PLANE CRASH: SELANGOR MB OFFERS CONDOLENCES; REQUESTS NOT TO CIRCULATE IMAGES OF VICTIMS

General
admin

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has offered his condolences to families of the victims of a plane crash that occurred near the Elmina township, near here this afternoon.

Via a post on his Twitter page, Amirudin hoped family members of the victims will be patient and persevere in facing this ordeal.

"I urge all parties not to circulate any images of the victims and to refrain from any speculation out of respect for the victims' families," he said in the post.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that 10 individuals including very important persons (VIPs) perished in the crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, near the Elmina township, at 2.40 pm today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Related Posts

Viscom chief assures security of witnesses in Degamo killing

admin

﻿Pangasinan coastal town villagers alerted vs. Delta variant

admin

﻿P30-M hatchery to rise in Ligao City, Albay

admin