PKNS TARGETS OVER RM100 MLN IN HOUSING LOAN APPLICATIONS VIA MOU WITH BSN

The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) aims to receive over RM100 million in housing loan applications following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the corporation and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) today.

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the target for first year is based on the value of the projects launched by PKNS.

He said through this collaboration, buyers will have the opportunity to win prizes of home furnishings of up to RM50,000, in addition to home loan financing facilities with a margin of up to 100 per cent including other costs such as mortgage takaful protection, legal fees and appraisal fees with a period of up to 35 years.

"The strategic collaboration represents one of the efforts to attract potential housebuyers to own their dream home. BSN will offer various loan packages tailored to their (home buyer) customers' needs and what they qualify for to obtain a comfortable and affordable home.

"This cooperation will help improve the development of the housing sector, especially in Selangor, through comprehensive financing packages and whether property development projects have been completed or are under construction," he said when met by reporters after the signing of the MoU with BSN CEO Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah at PKNS headquarters today.

Mahmud said his team always strives to fulfil the needs of the people through collaborations with banking institutions and corporate partners to meet the needs of housebuyers.

"PKNS also wants to raise the level of home ownership, especially among the youth and first-time home buyers.

"With over five decades of experience, we are committed to providing a variety of real estate products that can meet the needs of customers," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency