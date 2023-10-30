Pirelli: From classic to modern, new tyres for Maserati GTs

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From the first Biturbo, launched in 1982 with the Cinturato P7, to the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore fitted with P Zero Elect tyres, Pirelli’s tyres have been a part of Maserati GTs. These vehicles, known for their sportiness and comfort for both long journeys and daily use, have always emphasised performance and comfort. Today, Pirelli offers bespoke original equipment for the hallmark cars of this tradition: P Zero and P Zero Elect for the Maserati GranTurismo and GranTurismo Folgore, respectively. For Maserati Biturbo enthusiasts, a new Cinturato P7 from the Collection range has been developed, which was displayed at the recent edition of the Bologna Exhibition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles. All these tyres have been developed in collaboration with Maserati, as indicated by the MGT marking on their sidewalls.

For the current generation of GranTurismo, presented in two versions with traditional and electric powertrains, Pirelli has developed three specific tyre setups, each with different sizes for the front (20″) and rear (21″). During the warm season, the GranTurismo with an internal combustion engine features Pirelli P Zero, while the GranTurismo Folgore is equipped with P Zero tyres bearing the Elect marking, identifying Pirelli’s specific technologies for electrified vehicles. To ensure control and handling in cold weather, the GranTurismo can also be fitted with Pirelli P Zero Winter tyres, approved by Maserati as an ideal winter solution for both powertrain options. The P Zero is an ultra-high-performance tyre chosen by the most prestigious automakers for their high-performance models, and its production relies increasingly on virtual modelling and simulation. These simulations are followed by objective and subjective track testing sessions, which are essential to optimise both the tyre’s performance and the vehicle itself. Maserati set particularly demanding targets, requiring tyres for its GranTurismo models to offer high driving comfort and low noise levels; in particular, the P Zero Elect tyres for the Folgore underwent additional development to achieve the desired noise level. State-of-the-art compounds enable high lateral and longitudinal accelerations.

Maserati’s first GT produced on an industrial scale dates back to the early 1980s. It was the Biturbo, a high-performance compact coupe that was originally fitted with Pirelli Cinturato P7 tyres. Derived from Pirelli’s experience in the World Rally Championship, the Cinturato P7 was the first ultra-low-profile tyre to hit the market. The Cinturato P7 quickly became one of the flagship tyres for high-performance vehicles and was later used as original equipment on the Biturbo S, an enhanced and even sportier version introduced in 1983. Today, the Cinturato P7 is back in the range for the Maserati Biturbo in the size 205/55 R14 within the Pirelli Collection range, dedicated to classic cars. This Cinturato P7, marked as MGT, has been brought back to life in collaboration with Maserati Classiche, with a look that is very similar to the original but made with modern materials and technology.

