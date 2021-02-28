Pinoys urged to unite, protect rights on People Power anniversary

In commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday enjoined Filipinos to stand united and stay vigilant in protecting their rights.

Duterte, in his message, acknowledged that the 1986 revolution that toppled the dictatorship of the late president Ferdinand Marcos has enabled Filipinos to enjoy freedom.

He expressed optimism that his countrymen would be inspired by the past valiant heroes who fought “countless battles” for the Philippines’ liberty.

“Today, we mark the 35th Anniversary of the People Power Revolution inspired by the valor of those whose sacrifice made the liberties we enjoy today possible,” Duterte said. “May this serve as a constant reminder for all of us to remain vigilant in safeguarding our democratic institutions, preserving our values, and upholding our rights as Filipinos.”

The 1986 People Power Revolution, which gathered millions of Filipinos along Edsa, led to the ouster of Marcos.

Duterte hoped that the occasion would keep Filipinos going “with renewed hope and optimism” towards the realization of their shared aspirations for the country.

He called for unity to ensure that the succeeding generations of Filipinos would likewise enjoy and value freedom.

“Guided by the spirit of Edsa, let us set aside our differences and work together in building a legacy that we can proudly leave behind for future generations of Filipinos,” Duterte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency