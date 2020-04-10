Pinoys urged to reflect on helping in fight vs. Covid-19

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday urged Filipinos to reflect on how to contribute to efforts aimed at helping those greatly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Let this Lenten Season be a time for us to reflect on how we can all be part of the solution and what we can do, in our own little ways, to help the front-liners and the government alleviate the plight of those who are most affected,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in his Lenten message.

Año also called on Filipinos to pray for God’s protection and guidance for government officials and front-liners “who are risking their safety, health and their very lives to tend to the sick, maintain law, and ensure that food reaches our communities.”

“Let us also pray for our national and local government officials, especially our punong barangays (village chiefs), that they may address this crisis with urgency, wisdom, and compassion in the service of the people,” he said.

He also urged them to pray for Covid-19 patients.

“Ipanalangin po natin na kanilang malagpasan ang hamon na ito at ang kanilang lubusang paggaling (Let us pray for them to overcome this ordeal and for their quick recovery),” said Año, who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Año also expressed hope that the indomitable devotion and distinct faith of the Filipino people will help the country rise again from the impact of the public health emergency.

“We are an Easter people. Let us continue to have faith that this too shall pass as we look forward to a new beginning with renewed dedication, love, and commitment for our country and our people,” he added. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency