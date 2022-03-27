﻿Pinoys now more understanding of LGBTQ issues: Marcos

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Filipinos are now more understanding on issues concerning the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) community.

He said it is “not polarizing” despite the Philippines being a religious country.

“I think we are much more open-minded about it considering the fact that we are a very Roman Catholic country,” Marcos said during the “Deep Probe: The SMNI Presidential Candidate Interview” of Sonshine Media Network International on Saturday night.

Members of the LGBTQ community, Marcos said, don’t even bother to ask for special treatment, just do not discriminate against them.

“All forms of discrimination are something that we have to guard against because it’s corrosive. It doesn’t help anything. So that I think is the approach to LGBTQ issues. Fight discrimination every step of the way,” he added.

Marcos said every sector of society has talents that the government needs to take advantage of.

“We cannot exclude anybody,” Marcos said.

Marcos said Pope Francis himself said he has no right to judge gay people, especially those who seek God.

“I think the Pope said it perfectly. Who am I to judge? That’s the attitude we all of us should have. With that, I think we’ll go down to the correct place, we’ll go down the right path,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency