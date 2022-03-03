﻿Pinoys must elect leader capable of facing threats: Lacson

MANILA – Partido Reporma standard bearer Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Tuesday Filipinos must elect a leader capable of facing threats that might arise from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He made this comment after noting that the ongoing conflict in Europe might inspire China to do the same in the Asian region.

“I knew it was the right thing to do and I knew that condemnation from the United Nations General Assembly was forthcoming because of the UN Charter, which we are a signatory of. Thank you,” Lacson told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign activities in Candelaria, Quezon.

Lacson was among presidential candidates who rejected an earlier proposition for the Philippines to stay neutral over the issue, citing that the Constitution that renounces war as a foreign policy and Article I of the United Nations (UN) charter, which codified the maintenance of international peace and security.

On Monday, the Philippines voted in favor of the UN General Assembly’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of the eastern European nation.

Citing that neutrality only helps the oppressor, Lacson said there might come a time when the Philippines finds itself in the same situation as Ukraine, and when that happens, “we might feel embarrassed to seek international support if we choose to maintain our silence on the issue”.

“Alam niyo siguro, subliminally, iniisip ko paano naman tayo kung tayo naman ang in-invade ng China at nanghihingi tayo ng tulong sa buong mundo? Baka mahiya tayong humingi ng tulong kasi tayo, hindi tayo nagka-lakas ng loob para mag-join doon sa tinatawag na community of nations sa pagkondena sa isang maliwanag na aggression, unprovoked aggression, against a weaker country like Ukraine. So, ‘yun po ‘yong aking posisyon (You know, perhaps subliminally, I’ve been thinking what if we get invaded by China and we are the ones seeking help from the world? We might feel awkward to ask for help if we did not have the courage to join what we call a community of nations in condemning a clear aggression, unprovoked aggression, made against a weaker country like Ukraine. So, that has been my position),” he added.

Meanwhile, Partido Reporma senatorial candidate and former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar vowed to unite the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental into one region.

During his campaign sorties in Negros Island, Eleazar met with local officials and residents who told him that they have long been supportive of any move to create a new region composed of the two provinces.

“Napaka-impractical at masasabi nating illogical na mayroon isang malaking isla composed of two provinces pero magkaiba ang rehiyon na kinabibilangan (It is very impractical and illogical to have a large island with two provinces but are both part of different regions) I share the sentiments of the local officials and the local residents that government services and development would be faster for them if they belong to one region,” he said.

He said local officials told him of various development plans and projects that would be initiated if the two provinces are under one region.

While Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental are on the same island, Negros Oriental is under Region 7 (Central Visayas) while Negros Occidental is under Region 6 (Western Visayas).

On May 29, 2015, former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III signed Executive Order (EO) 183 creating the Negros Island Region (NIR) to improve and expedite the delivery of government services for the people of Negros Island, and to strengthen the development programs for the two provinces.

But in August 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte signed EO 38, dissolving the NIR.

In abolishing the NIR, Duterte said there is a need to ensure that priority government programs and projects are sufficiently funded.

Source: Philippines News Agency