Pinoys leaving to study exempted from HK, Macau travel ban

Aside from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), students who are leaving to study abroad are also exempted from the Philippines' travel ban to Hong Kong and Macau, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

"Aside from the travel ban exemption for OFWs, the recent resolution also allowed permanent residents of the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions (SARs) and Filipinos leaving to study abroad to travel to Hong Kong and Macau," the DFA said in an advisory dated February 19.

"The recent resolution also authorized Filipinos and their foreign spouses or children, as well as holders of diplomatic visas entry into the Philippines, subject to the required 14-day quarantine," it added.

The partial lifting of the travel ban in Hong Kong and Macau is one of the decisions adopted at the 6th Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Tuesday, following a thorough risk assessment of the current situation.

OFWs returning to Hong Kong and Macau will be required to execute a declaration which states that they are aware of the risks involved as the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak continues to spread.

Newly-hired Filipino employees are also exempted from the ban as long as they sign a form from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

On Tuesday, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed that a Filipino domestic worker in the territory was tested positive for Covid-19.

"Dahil dito, muling pinapaalalahanan at pinapayuhan ang lahat ng Pilipino sa Hong Kong na huwag ipagwalang bahala ang kanilang kalusugan at puspusang mag-ingat upang maiwasang magkasakit sanhi ng Covid-19 (Because of this, we advise all Filipinos in Hong Kong to watch their health and take precautions to avoid contracting the Covid-19," the consulate said in a statement

Source: Philippines News agency