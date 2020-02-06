Pinoys abroad best asset in moving PH forward, AFP exec says

An official of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) said Filipinos overseas are among the Philippines' best assets in propelling the country's progress.

The Filipinos living abroad are our best assets in terms of highlighting our efforts to move our country forward, Major General Antonio Parlade, Jr. said in a recent forum in Australia.

Parlade, who is also Commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command, led a delegation for a series of engagements with the Australian Government and Filipino community to provide updates on the current state of peace Initiatives in the Philippines.

The roadshow is part of different international engagements conducted to muster the support of Filipinos abroad and facilitate cooperation with the international community on how the curb the foreign financial scheme of the Communist Party of the Philippines New People's Army National Democratic Front (CPP/NPA/NDF).

Organized by the Philippine Embassy in Australia, a series of forums was held in Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne on February 1-4 to discuss the threats to the Philippine peace initiatives the more imminent is the CPP-NPA-NDF, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The forums, which were open to everyone including known communist-front organizations, discussed the current gains of the peace agenda based on the objectives of Executive Order Number 70 that created NTF ELCAC.

We welcome everyone in this forum and we encourage an open and honest discussion on issues that affect the peace and development in our country, he said.

It can be recalled that Parlade was barred to talk and escorted out when he attended, in good faith, a forum titled Weaponizing the Law: Silencing Opposition and Dissenters organized by the National Union of People's Lawyer and Movement Against Tyranny sometime in November 2019.

The NTF ELCAC team also appealed to the Filipinos in Australia to support the campaign to get rid of local communist armed conflict by helping address the black propaganda attack against the Philippine government by communist legal fronts abroad.

Discussions also delved on how members of the Australian academe can help provide a balanced narrative on national security issues and peace initiatives in the Philippines; and how they can help to establish a mechanism to monitor and stop the questionable flow of funds to CPP-NPA linked non-government organizations in the Philippines.

Reaching out to them and telling them the real score of what is happening in our country is an important agenda in the 'whole of nation' initiative for a peaceful Philippines, Parlade added.

Source: Philippines News Agency