Pinoy truck drivers in Europe must be insured: POEA

Foreign employers of Filipino truck drivers (FTDs) across Europe must provide accident insurance coverage for their workers and comprehensive vehicle insurance during the entire duration of the contract, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said Monday.

In Memorandum Circular No. 14 series of 2020, the agency said this is among the additional requirements for the deployment of FTDs traversing territories across Europe to further ensure better and safe working conditions.

The POEA said the principal or employer of the FTDs must submit a verified/authenticated addendum to the employment contract to the land-based center through their Philippine private recruitment agencies in their requests for accreditation.

Likewise, the employer is obliged to secure the driver’s license without charge of any expenses, as well as provide continuous allowances from the date of the drivers’ departure from the Philippines, while securing a license.

Provisions on the paid work time of said workers are also included such as all-time spent driving, performing work-related duties, break, rest periods, and non-driving duties essential to the upkeep of the vehicle or operations of the establishment.

“FTDs must be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) sets to ensure compliance with minimum health standards and quarantine protocols set by the countries included in the itineraries,” it added.

Meanwhile, the agency said it will work with appropriate offices of the Department of Labor and Employment in the development of a comprehensive pre-departure orientation seminar for FTDs.

Source: Philippines News Agency