﻿Pinoy sustains minor injuries in foiled drone attack in Saudi

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday night confirmed that a Filipino national was injured in the attempted Houthi drone attack at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The unmanned aircraft was intercepted by the Saudi Air Defenses on February 10 but some of its debris fell within the vicinity of the airport, wounding 12 civilians.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah is in touch with the Filipino affected by the incident at Saudi airport. He sustained minor injuries but is in stable condition,” DFA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Cultural Diplomacy Gonar Musor said in a text message.

Citing authorities, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the bomb-laden drone “deliberately and systematically” targeted civilians and staff at the Abha International Airport.

Also injured were two Saudi citizens, four Bangladeshi expatriates, three Nepali nationals, one Sri Lankan, and one Indian, it reported.

“This hostile, atrocious attempt to target Abha International Airport and its multinational traveling civilians today in a deliberate, systematic manner is an act of war,” Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said.

“These acts confirm the hostile nature of the militia, and its transgressions against the customary International Humanitarian Law (IHL), under which Abha International Airport is considered a Civilian Object protected by the IHL.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it is in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the security and safety of all Filipinos in the Kingdom.

“We advise Filipino nationals to remain vigilant, monitor security advisories, and contact the Philippine Embassy or the Philippine Consulate General on our emergency hotlines in case of emergency,” it said in a separate statement Saturday. “We join the rest of the global community in calling for the cessation of violence against civilians.”

Source: Philippines News Agency