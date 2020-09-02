Pinoy boxer to challenge WBC Asia Thai champion

Filipino fighter Joel Kwong of San Juan City will challenge World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Boxing Council super bantamweight champion Thatana “Chainoi Worawut” Luangpon of Thailand at the Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand on September 5.

Though he won his last fight against Indonesian Julio de La Basez via technical knockout in Bangkok on October 26 last year, Kwong is up for a tough assignment against Luangpon who remains undefeated in 12 fights.

Kwong, who has been a resident of Bangkok since he started boxing in 2013, has won his past four matches, including three via stoppage, but has nine defeats in 14 fights.

Luangphon was also impressive in his last fight, knocking out Filipino Jomar Fajardo in Thailand last August 1.

The Thai fighter bagged the WBC Asia Boxing Council super bantamweight crown after beating Alvin Medura, also of the Philippines, at Workpoint in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 19, 2019.

The undefeated Luangphon, called the “Rock Man”, then retained his title by beating Daichi Matsuura by a unanimous decision at Workpoint on December 21 last year.

He is also the current WBC Youth World super bantamweight champion.

The Luangphon-Kwong 122-lbs. fight is good for eight rounds.

The co-main event is also an eight-round fight between Phongsaphon Panyakum against Arthit Kaewbantid (118 lbs).

Source: Philippines News Agency