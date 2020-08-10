Piñol promotes use of bamboo face shields

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is promoting the use of handmade bamboo face shield as an added layer of protection against the coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, Mindanao Development Authority chief Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said a group of Cotabato farmers and members of the Central Mindanao Green Workers Association sell the protective gear for PHP80 per piece.

The face shield is designed by Junroe Barrios, a young agricultural engineer from M’lang, North Cotabato.

“Since the group is just starting the enterprise, they have divided the phases of the work, from the stripping of the bamboo slats to the curing, attaching of the plastic shield, disinfecting and packaging,” Piñol said.

He said the makers of the face shield work from their homes and need support to establish a formal and orderly manufacturing area complete with working tables, stripping equipment, and sanitary equipment.

“Let us support this group of farmers so that they could survive through the economic crisis while providing readily available and locally made face shields,” Piñol said.

For inquiries about the face shield, Piñol said the public may contact Nonoy Jayme through mobile phone numbers 0965-8873930 or 0951-413-1970.

They can also order online through www.bambuhay.com and Bambuhayph on Facebook.

Source : Philippines News Agency