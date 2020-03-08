Pinays urged to join 15-day Nat’l Women’s Month activities

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) urges all Filipino women to join the 15-day activities slated for the 2020 National Women's Month celebration in the Philippines, which seeks to honor the bravery and importance of women in the society.

Marking the International Women's Day on March 8, the PWC is seeking to strengthen the UN Women ‘s campaign, themed “Generation Equality: Realizing women’s rights for an equal future”, as they push for equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, and an end to sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women and girls.

This includes providing responsive healthcare services and giving them equal participation in political activities and decision-making in all areas of life.

Sandra Montano, PCW Commissioner, in an interview said that to adhere to the concept of inclusivity for women, the PWC has slated 15-day events for women as part of the 2020 National Women's Month celebration in the Philippines, anchored on the government's goal of protecting the human rights of women and girls in the country.

Meanwhile, Rimalyn Siriban, executive director for the women’s month events, encouraged all women from different ages to join the activities.

The events, she said, are in partnership with different national agencies and non-government organizations to raise awareness to the general public on the essential roles of women in a capacity-building approach.

The events are as follows:

March 14 (4 a.m. – 10 a.m.): Run for Women (“Binibini, run the way you want.” #no more shame) at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The fun run is part of the fund-raising event for women advocacy.

March 15 (1 p.m.): Opening of the 100 Paintings for Women Exhibit at the Gateway Gallery.

Montano said the art installation, in partnership with Freedom Arts Society (FAS) and Community Health Education Emergency Rescue Services (CHEERS) Foundation, seeks to raise awareness on women's significant roles in the society through art.

She said 50 percent of the proceeds will be given to the participating artist and 50 percent will help the affected residents of the Taal eruption.

The funds will be used to build a multi-functional Aruga Center which will be piloted in Batangas City.

March 16 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan at Kahirapan by Abbygale Arenas-De Leon, advocating "Beauty, Brains, Buntis, and Breastfeeding" in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

March 17 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan at Kalusugan by Elen Felix and Dr. Lisa Ong, in partnership with the Department of Health.

March 18 (1 p.m.): Forum on Edukasyon at Pagsasanay ng Kababihan by Delby Bragasi in partnership with the Department of Education.

March 19 (1 p.m.): Forum on Karahasan laban sa Kababaihan by Zena Bernardo in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights.

March 20 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan and Armed Conflict by Citizen National Guard President Princess Nur Ana Lady Ann Indanan Sahidula in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

March 21 (1 p.m.): Forum on Ang Batang Babae at Kalusugang Pangkaisipan by Lisa Mangonon Manuncia (Director/Psychotherapist of the ECare Compassion Ministries)

March 22 (1 p.m.): Forum on Millennial Youth by Patricia Keng and Deniece Cornejo in partnership with the National Youth Commission.

March 23 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan sa Kapanyarihan at Paggawa ng Desisyon by Hilda Fontelar-Gaurino in partnership with the Department of the interior and Local Government.

March 24 (1 p.m.): Forum on Institutional Mechanism by Flora Leones and Rose Vergara (Formation Accessibility and Resource Management) will be held at the Gateway Gallery.

March 25 (1 p.m.): Forum on Karapatang Pantao ng Kababaihan at the Gateway Gallery.

March 26 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan at Medya at the Gateway Gallery.

March 27 (1 p.m.): Forum on Kababaihan at Kapaligiran by Cynthia Magtalas at the Gateway Gallery, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture.

March 28 (1 p.m.): Forum on Runway Fashion Show by Abby Arenas and Ding-ay Tadena at the Gateway Gallery, in partnership with the Congressional Spouses Foundation.

March 29 (1 p.m.): Father and Mother Nurturing Family Relationship by PWC Comm. Sandy Sanchez-Montano (representing science and health sector) at the Gateway Gallery, in partnership with the Population Commission.

March 30 (1 p.m.): On the Spot Painting by Rachel Escalaw of Freedom Arts Society at the Gateway Gallery.

March 31 (1 p.m.): Kababaihan at Ekonomiya by Sarah Delo Raya-Mateo (President, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City) in Novotel, Cubao in Quezon City.

Siriban said the chosen topics are based on the 12 critical issues raised during the 1995 Beijing Convention for Women.

The UN Women flagged 12 key areas called Platform for Action, which ensures greater equality and opportunities for women and men, girls and boys.

“We make it in a Filipino context and we have identified the subject matter experts to speak regarding the critical issues,” she said, noting that PWC will continue to work with other government agencies and partners to ensure that the necessities of women are being provided equally.

She added that the events are part of honoring women who were at the forefront of catalyzing change not only for themselves but for the country.

The PCW said it aims to create an enabling environment for government and other stakeholders to be more gender-responsive by conducting gender-sensitivity training, lobbying policies that integrate women’s concerns and providing services to institutions in line with Gender and Development or GAD.

The PCW aims to promote women’s rights, especially the marginalized ones, and uphold economic empowerment for women.

“Let us enable every Juana to show how extraordinary she can be by tearing down barriers to gender equality, ending discrimination, and fighting sexism and toxic masculinity,” PCW said.

“This March, let us be reminded that this month is not only for us, women. It is for everyone. It is a day for all of us to celebrate women and work for their full empowerment. Let us all unite and make gender equality a lived reality. Let us all Make Change Work for women!” PCW added.

Source: Philippines News Agency