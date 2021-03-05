Pinay named Asia Rugby ambassadress

A member of the Philippine women’s rugby team has been named by Asia Rugby as an ambassadress in time for the International Women’s Month.

The Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) announced on Thursday that Acee San Juan, a longtime Lady Volcanoes member, would be an “Unstoppable Ambassador” by Asia Rugby.

“I’m deeply honored to be named one of Asia Rugby’s Unstoppable Ambassadors. I’m looking forward to encouraging more females to get involved and enjoy the sport, whether as a player, coach, match official, administrator, supporter — not just in the Philippines but across Asia as well. Rugby has given me so much in life and helped me develop to the person I am now, and I am excited to share these experiences to the wider rugby family,” said San Juan, who was the national team skipper from 2014 to 2017.

She is currently PRFU’s rugby development manager, focusing on improving the game especially in the grassroots level.

She is also into teaching kids the basics of rugby.

“Acee has been tremendous to our development program, she’s a role model to all sports managers. Her passion, work ethic, and expertise in her role have ensured Philippine rugby continues to grow” said Jake Letts, PRFU’s chief executive officer.

He further said: “Witnessing Acee as a beginner of the game, and now a national lead educator, her advocacy covers a range of areas across the entire rugby community. She now provides direction on women’s rugby, grassroots development, safeguarding, match officiating, coaching, and training and education. To be recognized by Asia Rugby is a great achievement, and very well deserved.”

