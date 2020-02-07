Pinay in Hong Kong released after nCoV quarantine

The first Filipino worker quarantined in Hong Kong had been released after showing no symptoms of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (ARD), a ranking official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, in a tweet, said the Filipina household worker was released by health authorities in Hong Kong after a 14-day quarantine.

"The first Filipina OFW (overseas Filipino worker) quarantined in Hong Kong has been released by the Hong Kong Health Department as she remains healthy and showed no symptoms of nCoV infection after the 14-day quarantine period," Dulay wrote.

The said worker was one of the two Filipinos placed under strict quarantine by Hong Kong over possible 2019-nCoV ARD. The Filipina reportedly came in contact with the parents of her employer who earlier traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

On Wednesday, the DFA confirmed that the second Filipino worker was quarantined following exposure to her employer who tested positive for the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency