PICC, World Trade Center eyed as Covid-19 health facilities

After converting various evacuation centers into health facilities, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now looking into preparing existing public buildings and open spaces in Metro Manila to be used as health facilities and isolation sites to address hospital shortage due to the continued rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

“A proposal is already in place to convert available spaces of Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), World Trade Center (WTC), Rizal Memorial Coliseum, and Philippine Institute of Sports Multipurpose (Philsport) Arena that can accommodate a total of 2,905 possible patients,” Villar said.

The four buildings have water and electrical lines that can be converted into isolation facilities preferably for Covid-19 patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Compliant to protocols

Villar said the conversion of public spaces into temporary treatment and monitoring facilities shall follow principles and protocols related to Infection Prevention and Control.

“As per guidelines provided by DOH (Department of Health), confirmed Covid-19 patients may be placed in shared space or rooms. PUIs shall be separated in a different space or tent or room provided with individual enclosed spaces and separate entrance,” he said.

“Identified spaces must be accessible to a Level 2 or 3 hospital accepting PUI or confirmed Covid-19 patients. Distance between patient beds should be maintained at least 3 feet apart on all sides,” he said.

Facilities will be divided into three zones namely: contaminated, buffer and sterile zones. The contaminated zone will serve as the area where patients are admitted or contained. Buffer sone serves as an area for doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination and hand hygiene, while sterile zones serve as holding area and entrance for healthcare workers, and the area for PPE donning of health workers.

19 evacuations centers, 314 vehicles

Meanwhile, Villar also reported that 19 out of the 125 DPWH-built evacuation centers are now being used as health facilities across the country while 10 others as emergency operation centers.

“DPWH has also deployed a total of 314 vehicles nationwide to transport our front-liners. We are also assisting other national agencies transport much-needed supplies,” Villar said.

318 sanitation tents, 43 gantries

DPWH has also mobilized 16 Regional and 184 District Engineering Offices to provide disinfection and sanitation services nationwide.

“As of today, 318 sanitation tents and 43 gantries have been established. At least 207 convergence areas have been disinfected,” Villar said. Source: Philippines News Agency