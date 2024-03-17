PH’s best gather for All-Women Sports Awards March 20

MANILA: A slew of outstanding women athletic performers in the year just past will be in the spotlight during the inaugural All-Women Sports Awards on March 20 at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Among the major awardees are national basketball team mainstay Jack Aminam, Asian 400-meter hurdles queen Robyn Brown, 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and 2024 Paris Games-bound boxer Nesthy Petecio, and women's World 10-Ball champion Chezka Centeno. Over 50 major awardees, both individual and teams, in various disciplines will be feted in the gala event jointly organized by the Philippine Commission for Women and Philippine Sports Commission coinciding with International Women's Month. 'This is our way of paying homage to our national women athletes who did their flag and country proud in 2023. They are shining examples of what women's empowerment is all about,' PSC Commissioner Olivia 'Bong' Coo said in a news release on Sunday. 'They are our models of pushing the envelope of gender equality, which is a ma jor thrust of the Philippine Commission for Women.' Also included in the distinguished roster are Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, Paris Olympics-bound gymnast Aleah Finnegan, fencer Samantha Catantan, Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and figure skater Isabella Gamez. Cheyzer Mendoza, the most bemedalled female chess player in both the Cambodia ASEAN Para games and 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and wheelchair dancer Edelyn de Asis, who won a pair of golds with partner Julius Jun Obero in the Para Dance World Championships, will also be recognized. 'We will also award citations to other athletes who have made an impact in their respective sports,' Coo said. Coo said the 1st All-Women Sports Awards will be a fitting tribute not only for athletes but also for those who have contributed to their success. 'The success of our national athletes requires a strong support group, which includes their coaches, nutritionists, and sports psychologists so that they can be a t their best and excel in international play,' Coo said. Source: Philippines News Agency