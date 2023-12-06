PHP67.3 Million Worth of Shabu Seized, Suspect Arrested at NAIA

Manila – A female consignee was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday night for a shipment containing PHP67.3 million worth of shabu. The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) announced on Wednesday the apprehension of Gayzel Marie Sabile, a 40-year-old resident of Sta. Ana, Manila. The arrest, led by the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, occurred at the Pair-Pags Center inside the NAIA Complex around 7:10 p.m.

According to Philippines News Agency, PDEG chief Col. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. stated that the shipment, initially declared as car spare parts, raised suspicions after X-ray screening revealed unusual images. A subsequent physical examination uncovered 10 kilograms of shabu hidden within 10 car engine pulleys. The shipment reportedly originated from Mozambique and passed through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before arriving in the Philippines. Sabile claimed she was unaware of the contents, asserting she was asked by an African man to claim the package. The suspect, along with the seized evidence, has been transferred to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for proper documentation and legal proceedings. Charges are being prepared against Sabile under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Drug Act of 2002, and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.