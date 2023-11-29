PHP240 Million Skate Park Construction Progresses in Bacolod City

Bacolod City, Philippines - Bacolod City's PHP240-million skate park project, funded by the national government and located in Barangay Vista Alegre, is on track to be completed by May next year. Loben Rafael Ceballos, officer-in-charge of the City Engineer's Office, reported that the construction, led by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Western Visayas, is currently 20 percent complete. This project, initiated in April and personally requested by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, includes a skate park and a multi-purpose building featuring a basketball court and bleachers.

According to Philippines News Agency, the key details of the project have been finalized, and construction is underway. He expressed excitement about unveiling this new attraction, aimed particularly at millennials and thrill-seekers. The local skate and longboard community has been advocating for a dedicated skate park for safer practice and development of their skills. They are also pushing for an ordinance to support their group, emphasizing the need for a dedicated space for skateboarding and longboarding enthusiasts in the city.