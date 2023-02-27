PHP1.2-B new equipment boosts PNP modernization efforts

MANILA : The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it has acquired PHP1.2 billion million worth of new vehicles, equipment and weapons aimed at boosting the capabilities of the service and as part of its modernization efforts.

Maj. Gen. Ronaldo E. Olay, PNP director for logistics, said the new PNP equipment were procured under the PNP’s capability enhancement programs (CEPs) 2020 (balances), 2021 (balances) and 2022, with a total contract price of PHP1,239,586,796.

“The newly procured equipment will further enhance and improve the operational functions and duties of PNP offices/units nationwide in consonance with the PNP’s peace and security framework M+K+K=K or the Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan Tungo sa Kaunlaran,” Olay said during the presentation rites of the equipment to PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Olay said the new equipment includes mobility assets -- 200 units patrol jeep (4x2) and 326 units of light motorcycle 150cc for municipal police stations; 10 units of brand new utility truck for logistics support service; on firepower 4,033 units 5.56mm basic assault rifle “Galil” and 9,544 units 9mm striker fired pistol “Taurus” for PNP wide; two high-speed tactical watercraft for the Maritime Group; and 5,458 units digital handheld radio and 221 units VHF lowband handheld radio on communication equipment.

Azurin said the equipment will be deployed in Region 1 (Ilocos Region), 2 (Cagayan Valley), and Central Luzon for patrol vehicles while the motorcycle will be deployed in some parts of Visayas.

Azurin said the sea assets will be deployed in Ilocos Norte and La Union because during the last procurement the concentration of deployment was in Zamboanga and some parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“This time bigyan naman natin ng asset ang norte because as we experienced in the past yung mga bagyo na dumating so nahirapan tayo sa rescue operation natin dahil kulang yung equipment natin sa sea mobility natin doon sa Region 1 and Region 2 (This time let's give an asset to the north because as we experienced in the past the typhoons that came we had difficulty in our rescue operation because we lacked the equipment for our sea mobility in Region 1 and Region 2),” Azurin told reporters.

Azurin said that PNP is willing to augment the inshore patrol duties of the Coast Guard and Philippine Navy with their fleet of high-speed boats.

“Actually ginagamit natin yung mga high-speed tactical watercraft natin sa maritime patrols that's why we also invited yung Coast Guard and Navy because we wanted to have a memorandum of understanding na magsanib puwersa kami para sa pagsesecure natin sa mga karagatan natin para sa mga nagdadatingan na mga kontrabando kasama na diyan yung mga human trafficking in person na idinadaan sa mga boundaries lalo na sa malapit sa Malaysia, Indonesia papasok o palabas dito sa ating bansa (Actually, we use our high-speed tactical watercraft in maritime patrols that's why we also invited the Coast Guard and Navy because we wanted to have a memorandum of understanding that we will join forces to secure our oceans for those arriving contraband including human trafficking in persons that are passed through borders especially near Malaysia, Indonesia entering or exiting our country),” Azurin said

Source: Philippines News Agency