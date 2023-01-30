Photonis Brings Market-Leading Single Photon Detection and Imaging Solutions to SPIE Photonics West 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Photonis has announced their participation at the SPIE Photonics West Conference, taking place Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, USA.

The Scientific Detectors team will present their advanced Single Photon Detection and Imaging solutions targeting Quantum Optics, High-Energy Physics and Plasma Research markets, offering industry-leading detection efficiency, ultra-low noise operation and high-temporal resolution in a cost-effective robust package.

Single photon detection and imaging solutions include: Ultra-Fast MCP-PMTs for Single Photon Counting applications, The Cricket2 plug & play camera attachment for single photon imaging functionality, and the game-changing Mantis3, a high-rate, event-driven, time-stamping camera for Single Photon Imaging applications.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to present at this year’s SPIE Photonics West conference,” said Ulrich Laupper, President and GM of Photonis Scientific. “We are proud to demonstrate the unprecedented capabilities of our single photon counting and imaging solutions which will provide Researchers and Scientists, for the first time, the tools they need to accurately detect every photon.”

Photonis has a long history of developing innovative and award-winning photonics products, offering a wide range of fast counting and imaging detectors with high spatial resolution and ultra-fast gating capabilities.

Visit Photonis at booth #1437 during SPIE Photonics West to experience the unparalleled sensitivity and resolution of Photonis’ Single Photon detection and imaging devices. Attendees are encouraged to meet and speak with the company’s diverse team of technical experts to learn more about how Photonis’ Single Photon detections and imaging solutions can benefit almost any application or research setting, allowing you to capture every photon.

For more information on Photonis’ Single Photon Detection, Counting and Imaging solutions, please visit: https://www.photonis. com/.

About Photonis

Photonis is a market-leading provider of electro-optic solutions used in the detection and amplification of ions, electrons, and photons. We are focused on mission-critical components aimed at highly demanding customers. We innovate and engineer quality components for integration into a variety of applications, such as night vision optics, digital cameras, mass spectrometry, physics research, space exploration, and many others.

We design and manufacture in our facilities across the globe and work with our customers to continually improve and innovate our products. We are the most widely deployed night vision tube globally, lead the mass spectrometer detector market, and have products installed in most space telescopes and high-energy physics experiments in laboratories around the world.

Contact Information:

Rob Fisher

Head of Sales & Marketing – optics.org

rob.fisher@optics.org

+44 117 905 5330

Robert Gordon

Account Executive, Photonics Media

robert.gordon@photonics.com

9498781314

Philip Melnik

North American Sales Manager, AZO Network

philmelnik@azonetwork.com

5187655632

Related Images



Image 1: Photonis Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8738408