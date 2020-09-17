PHO fears reversion of Pangasinan to GCQ, ECQ

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said Pangasinan might revert to stricter quarantine status as it expressed worries over the continuous increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province.

In an interview on Thursday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said the province’s reversion to stricter lockdown would be possible especially if the public would not cooperate with the standard health protocols being implemented.

She cited some locally stranded individuals (LSI) and authorized persons outside residence (APOR), who came from high-risk areas outside the province who failed to report to their respective municipal or city health offices.

De Guzman said the worst-case scenario might be the IATF would recommend the province’s reversion to general community quarantine or worse, to enhanced community quarantine.

She also does not agree with the order to reduce physical distancing in public utility vehicles to increase passenger capacity.

Meanwhile, the PHO advised the local government units (LGUs) to lock down their respective areas with high cases of Covid-19 and conduct focused contact tracing after the province reported its record-high spike of 49 new confirmed cases on Sept. 15.

De Guzman also recommended the LGUs to open more isolation facilities on standby in anticipation of higher cases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency