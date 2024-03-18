PHLPost expands Kadiwa pop-up store to other post offices

MANILA: The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has partnered with the Department of Agriculture (DA) in establishing the 'Kadiwa pop-up store project' in Tarlac City Post Office in cooperation with the local government units in providing residents direct access to fresh and affordable food and basic commodities. PHLPost would like to expand and replicate the Kadiwa pop-up store program's rollout in other post offices in the country to provide farmers additional opportunities to market their products. 'Patuloy po ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan at pagpapatupad ng adhikain ng ating mahal na Pangulong BBM na maipalaganap ang proyektong ito, hindi lamang dito sa Northern Luzon kundi sa sa mga siyudad at munisipalidad sa buong bansa na may presensya ang PHLPost (We will continue to communicate and implement the aspiration of our dear President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to expand this project, not only here in Northern Luzon but in the cities and municipalities throughout the country where PHLPost has a presence), ' Postmaster General Luis Carlos said during the inauguration ceremony on March 15. 'The postal service is now coordinating with the Department of Agriculture to become the logistics provider in part or whole of our farmers and the agricultural sector in transporting goods at cheaper price,' he added. As a logistics provider, PHLPost can also deliver or transport their agricultural products such as seedlings, fertilizers, and crops to far-flung areas that have no access to major cities in the provinces. 'We can help our small farmers sell their products to cities where there is a potential market for them. PHLPost would like to help and uplift our local farmers to sell their product and improve their livelihood', Carlos said. Source: Philippines News Agency