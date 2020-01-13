Phivolcs urged to expedite warning system upgrade

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Monday urged the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to expedite the utilization of its PHP221-million budget to upgrade the country's monitoring and warning program for volcanic eruption, earthquake, and tsunami.

Romualdez said the agency should fast-track the acquisition of the much-needed equipment following complaints from residents of Calabarzon (Region 4-A) on the lack of adequate warnings related to the impact of the phreatic explosion of Taal Volcano on Sunday.

We do not fault the Philvolcs for the lack of adequate warnings on the impact of the phreatic explosion. We are aware that it is really difficult to predict the occurrence of volcanic eruption and related disasters, Romualdez said.

But this is precisely the reason why Congress included more than PHP221.48 million capital outlays in the PHP588.12 million total budget of Phivolcs for 2020. We need to upgrade the country's monitoring and warning program for volcanic eruption, earthquake, and tsunami, he added.

Meanwhile, Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez stressed the need for Congress to immediately pass the proposed measure creating the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

Time and again, the wrath of nature reminds us to come up with strategic and systematic approaches to disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response, said Romualdez, principal author of the measure.

The measure will be accountable and responsible for overseeing, coordinating and implementing a comprehensive disaster risk and vulnerability reduction and management programs and redirect policy drifts among other agencies handling such tasks, she added.

The DDR bill has already hurdled committee level at the House of Representatives.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the passage of the DDR bill will be prioritized when Congress resumes session on January 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency