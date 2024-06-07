Phivolcs says Kanlaon continues to spew steam, but no eruptions

DUMAGUETE CITY: Mt. Kanlaon continues to emit steam and sulfur dioxide (SO2) as the volcano is still degassing four days after it erupted, an official of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday. Andylene Quintia, Phivolcs resident volcanologist based in La Carlota, Negros Occidental, told the Philippine News Agency in an interview that the steam plume observed by residents in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, and other areas nearby, was just typical of a volcano that has erupted. 'We have observed a continuing degassing of the volcano since the eruption and the white plume of smoke, steam, and sulfur dioxide may be enhanced by rain,' she said. Degassing is a process of releasing pressure from the magma inside the volcano. She noted, however, that there were no new or fresh plumes, saying that what had been observed was just the same as Monday's eruption. On Thursday, the plume reached as high as 2,000 meters. During Friday's monitoring, the plume dropped to some 1,000 meters and could hardly be seen due to cloud cover, Quintia explained. Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) is still in effect, the Phivolcs advisory said. Meanwhile, Canlaon City has lifted the work suspension order in government and private offices. At least 81 families or 262 individuals are taking refuge in evacuation centers where food packs, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, sleeping kits, and face masks are provided, according to the official social media page of Canlaon City. Source: Philippines News Agency