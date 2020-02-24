Phivolcs says downtrend in Taal’s volcanic activity continues

Weak volcanic activity continues as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) for the 11th day now, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

There were 32 volcanic quakes recorded for the past 24 hours, fewer than the 69 volcanic quakes recorded the previous day.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano, compared to tectonic quakes which are caused by fault movements.

Weak plume emission remains 50 to 100 meters in height for the past few days.

Volcanic plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption. A weaker eruption is based on the height of the plume coming out of the crater.

Phivolcs executive director Renato Solidum Jr. earlier said Taal Volcano's status would be lowered to Alert Level 1 (low level unrest) if continuous downtrend in volcanic activities would be observed for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal's Permanent Danger Zone, remains strictly prohibited.

People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY