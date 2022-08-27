Phivolcs reminds Ilocos LGUs on importance of building permits

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged local government units (LGUs) in the Ilocos Region on Thursday to make sure all the structures in their respective areas of responsibility have the necessary building permits.

Jeffrey Perez, Phivolcs supervising science research specialist, issued the reminder almost a month after Northern Luzon was hit by a magnitude 7 earthquake, and more than a week after the magnitude 5.5 temblor in Davao del Sur.

In a Zoom media forum, Perez underscored the importance of securing a building permit before erecting structures to ensure that buildings can withstand strong quakes.

“To ensure the structural integrity of all buildings, our LGUs should see to it that [the owners] have secured the necessary permits,” he said, adding that the issuance of building permits covers all structures, including the construction of towers and subdivisions, among others.

Following a magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra province and other parts of Luzon, the Phivolcs urged the public to be always prepared as earthquakes are unpredictable.

“We should continue to prepare and gather more information about earthquakes which may strike us anytime,” he said, noting that part of the precautionary action is to have the building evaluated by concerned authorities by securing a building and occupancy permit.

Meanwhile, Perez has encouraged the public to join a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Sept. 8.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the total cost of infrastructure damage by the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Abra has reached over PHP1.8 billion, hitting 2,383 infrastructures, mostly in the Ilocos Region.

The NDRRMC also reported that 513,330 individuals or 140,617 families were affected by the quake with 615 injuries and 11 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency