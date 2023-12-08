Phivolcs Lowers Mayon Volcano Alert to Level 2

Legazpi City - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced on Friday the reduction of Mt. Mayon's alert status from Level 3 to 2, indicating a decrease in volcanic activity.

According to Philippines News Agency, this decision is based on various parameters, including a significant drop in seismic activities and sulfur dioxide emissions. The institute noted a decline from an average of 11 volcanic earthquakes in November to none in the first week of December, suggesting a reduced magma supply to the summit crater. Additionally, sulfur dioxide output decreased from an average of 4,756 tonnes per day in August to 859 tonnes on December 7. Visual observations also recorded reduced incandescence at the summit crater. Despite this downgrade, Phivolcs cautions the public against entering the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone, citing continued risks of explosions, rockfalls, and landslides. The alert level of Mayon Volcano was initially raised to 3 in June, leading to the evacuation of 5,672 families from nearby areas. Concurrently, the Office of Civil Defense in the Bicol Region has lowered its emergency operations center alert status from "blue" to "red" and is coordinating the decamping of f amilies from evacuation centers.