Phinma Group commits P25M for Covid-19 response

Phinma Group has committed at least PHP25 million to help the country’s most vulnerable sectors amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The amount will come from Phinma Group’s PRO (Phinma Reaches Out) 2020 program, which was launched by Phinma President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon del Rosario Jr. last March 20.

In a statement Monday, the Phinma Group said it has earmarked PHP23.75 million for its efforts to help in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Of the total fund, PHP8 million will be used to assist health workers by providing them masks, suits, food, lodging and transportation.

The said amount also aims to establish supplementary health care facilities, and/or provide food and other assistance to vulnerable groups through Alumni Association of Xavier School, Inc., CRBIS Foundation, De La Salle Brothers, Got Heart Foundation/Katinko Group, International Association for Human Values Foundation Phils., Inc., Office of the Vice President and the Kaya Natin Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, RockEd Philippines, Roman Catholic Archdiocese Lingayen-Dagupan, Tanging Yaman Foundation, and UP Medical Foundation, Inc.

The group is allotting PHP7 million to provide food for vulnerable families as well as housing and protective equipment for health front-liners.

Phinma Group is also supporting the joint effort of Philippine Business for Social Progress-Caritas Manila-Bayanihan, Musikahan to help the most vulnerable sectors of the society who have a high risk of exposure but have minimal social protection to cope with the Covid-19.

The Bayanihan, Musikahan, a crowdfunding online concert of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, will also receive support from Phinma Group.

PBSB-Caritas-Bayanihan, Musikahan efforts will receive PHP5-million support from the group.

Lastly, Phinma Group is providing PHP3.75 million to its 1,500 contractual staff and workers by allocating food and health packs worth PHP2,500 for each staff.

“The Phinma Group, including all its business units, shall track, monitor, and follow thru on all the various initiatives being undertaken, coordinate these various efforts and ensure full accounting of all funds released. We will continue making lives better and being part of the nationwide efforts so that we heal as one,” the group stated

Source: Philippines News Agency