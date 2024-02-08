Philta appoints Kraut as coach of World Juniors-bound U-14 team

MANILA: The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) has appointed De La Salle University's Roland Kraut as coach of the U-14 boys team that will compete in the World Juniors pre-qualifying scheduled from Feb. 12 to 17 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Lucas Sebastian Go and Lexious Gabriel Cruz, ranked No. 1 and 2 in the Philta U-14 rankings, will carry the national colors together with Ace Bandala. "I will always answer the call to serve our flag and country. I am humbled," the 46-year-old Kraut told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. "I am also excited and looking forward to develop these young 14 and under boys," added the ITF Level 3 coach, who earned the license in Valencia, Spain, in October 2011. Kraut was a national coach for 10 years, serving as team captain of the Davis Cup team from 2012 to 2015. He started coaching the La Salle men's and women's teams in 1999, winning 11 titles in the UAAP. Source: Philippines News Agency