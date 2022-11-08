PhilSys registrants in Caraga Region now over 1.9 million

A total of 1,974,876 individuals in the Caraga Region have already registered in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The registrants represent 80 percent of the region’s total population, the Philippine Statistics Authority in the Caraga Region reported Saturday.

The region has a total of 2,462,064 population based on the 2021 statistics of 5 years old and over.

Among the provinces, Agusan del Sur registered with the highest number of registrants at 554,572 or 86 percent of its population, followed by Agusan del Norte with 553,882 or 83 percent.

A total of 429,666 registrants, or 78 percent, were recorded in Surigao del Sur and 353,545, or 74 percent in Surigao del Norte.

In the Dinagat Islands, 71 percent of its population, or 83,211, have already registered.

The PSA said residents could check the status of their IDs online by using their assigned Transaction Reference Number or TRN.

Earlier, the agency decided to temporarily issue PhilSys cards on paper while it is struggling to provide plastic identification cards to millions of registrants.

Source: Philippines News Agency