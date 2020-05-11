PhilSports Arena patient care center now operational

The “We Heal as One” Center at the PhilSports Arena is now ready to accommodate coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

The Villar Group turned it over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service for its operation and management under the supervision of Department of Health (DOH) and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The makeshift hospital has 132 patient cubicles with hospital beds and medical equipment.

“We will continue to assist and to support the government’s Covid-19 emergency response programs to help the country recover from this pandemic,” Manny B. Villar, chairman of the Villar Group of Companies, said in a statement Monday.

The Villar Group, together with the Department of Public Works and Highways, finished the job in three days by working 24/7.

After the handing over of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) quarantine facility last April 15, and the “We Heal as One Center” Center last May 6, the Group now joins hand with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the completion of Mega Quarantine Center at the Philippine Arena.

Source: Philippines News Agency