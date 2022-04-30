﻿PhilSA’s office soon to rise in Clark ecozone

The Philippine Space Agency’s (PhilSA’s) office will soon rise in the Clark Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in Pampanga province.

The cost of the design of the initial buildings and grounds for the 30-hectare complex of PhilSA is over PHP52 million, PhilSA Deputy Director-General Gay Jane Perez told the Philippine News Agency on Saturday.

PhilSA recently signed a contract with the T.A.M. Planners Company, PhilKoei Int’l, Inc., and Nippon Koei, LTD. for the site’s comprehensive and sustainable master development plan.

“PhilSA started only two years ago when I moved from DOST-ASTI (Department of Science and Technology – Advanced Science and Technology Institute) to become PhilSA’s employee number 1. It was also the onset of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” PhilSA Director General Joel Marciano Jr. said during the contract signing.

That period was challenging, especially in the agency’s buildup and mobilization. However, it did not deter the gains achieved by the DOST, the University of the Philippines, and the Filipino researchers in building the country’s space capabilities, he said.

“In fact, all these challenges strengthen our resolve,” Marciano added.

The contract signing and workshops among the parties are significant steps in realizing the provisions of the Philippine Space Act (RA 11363. Under this law, the official site of PhilSA shall be within the CSEZ.

According to PhilSA, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), as the administrator of the CSEZ, has already identified the properties inside the New Clark City that will be assigned to PhilSA.

The property shall include offices, meeting and assembly spaces, research and testing laboratories, and other structures and settings necessary for the operation of the country’s space agency.

PhilSA has been holding office at the University of the Philippines Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute in Quezon City. It is working on transferring to another temporary site within Quezon City to house its growing manpower and operations.

Asked about the timeline for the site’s construction, Perez said the master development plan should first be finished this year.