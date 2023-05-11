Philips showcases its latest portfolio of cardiology innovations that deliver clinical confidence and efficiency in treating cardiac disease at EuroPCR 2023

May 11, 2023

Late-breaking data presented from largest-ever randomized controlled multicenter clinical trial on optimizing patient safety during coronary procedures

Philips-hosted symposiums and onsite trainings to empower better heart care through integrated imaging, devices, software, informatics and services

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing end-to-end cardiology solutions through the care pathway at the annual meeting for the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EuroPCR, May 16-19, Paris, France) to deliver better heart care for patients with greater efficiency. The Philips cardiology portfolio addresses the need for integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics, and services at each point in the cardiac patient journey. Philips’ proven physiology technologies can enable interventionalists to perform ultra-low contrast percutaneous coronary intervention (ULC-PCI) procedures with greater confidence.

Late-breaking clinical sessions on evidence-based coronary imaging

In line with the company’s commitment to supporting its innovations with clinical evidence, Philips’ clinical partners will present new data during late-breaking sessions at EuroPCR that could help inform treatment for PCI patients.

Dynamic coronary roadmap for contrast reduction trial (DCR4Contrast) : Prof. Javier Escaned, Head of the Interventional Cardiology Section at Hospital Clinico San Carlos, Madrid Spain, will present results from the DCR4Contrast trial, the largest-ever randomized controlled clinical trial on this topic, which investigated the ability of Philips Dynamic Coronary Roadmap (DCR) to reduce the total iodinated contrast media volumes administered during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, compared to PCI performed without DCR guidance. The late-breaker presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 12:00 to 13:30 (CET) in Room Maillot. Prof. Escaned will also present the results from the DCR4Contrast trial and is available for questions during the EuroPCR 2023 Press Conference taking place on Tuesday 16 May from 08:05 – 09:15am CET in the Press Room on Level 3.

Dr. Takayuki Warisawa, Interventional cardiologist at NTT Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan, will present new data on iFR versus FFR-guided revascularization decision-making in disease of the left main ventricle. The late-breaker presentation adds to a growing body of evidence showing iFR improves patient outcomes and optimizes procedural results. The session will take place on Tuesday 16 May from 12:00 to 13:00 CET in Room Maillot. DEFINE-FLAIR five-year follow-up: Prof. Javier Escaned will also present 5-year data from the DEFINE FLAIR clinical trial comparing patient outcomes using instant wave-free ratio (iFR) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. The late-breaker presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 15:15 to 16:45 CET in Room Maillot.

Prof. Javier Escaned will also present 5-year data from the DEFINE FLAIR clinical trial comparing patient outcomes using instant wave-free ratio (iFR) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. The late-breaker presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 15:15 to 16:45 CET in Room Maillot. Radiographic imaging validation and Evaluation for angio iFR (ReVEAL iFR): Dr. Yoshinobu Onuma will present the results of this multi-center, prospective, single-arm, open-label data collection with centralized off-line data analysis intended to demonstrate the diagnostic performance of angiographic-derived iFR single plane angiogram derived physiology model using the invasive physiological measures of both iFR and FFR as the reference standards. The late-breaker presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 15:15 to 16:45 CET in Room Maillot.

More information on these sessions and the full EuroPCR 2023 program can be found here .

Highlight innovations from Philips’ cardiology portfolio on display at EuroPCR include Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion , Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight , next to visualization solutions such as Philips Precision Guidance System – SyncVision , Philips Dynamic Coronary Roadmap , live echo and live X-ray fusion tool – EchoNavigator, Pressure Guide Wire – OmniWire and its intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters . Next to this, Philips will showcase atherectomy solutions, such as RX PTCA Scoring Balloon Catheter – AngioSculpt Evo , and its coronary laser atherectomy catheter – ELCA .

Live expert-led training sessions, symposiums and in-booth displays will give physicians and media insights into the latest developments in optimizing ULC-PCI procedures. Philips will also hold IVUS Simulation Sessions on recognizing different types of calcified plaque by intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography. In the Philips Training Village visitors can learn more about how Philips solutions support interventionalists in minimizing the contrast load for the patient and physicians, and in performing interventional procedures with clarity and confidence using solutions such as IVUS, iFR, FFR and laser, improving cardiac care experiences for staff and patients.

For a full calendar of Philips events, session registration and to learn more about cardiology solutions being showcased in Philips Booth #F20 at EuroPCR 2023, please visit our website .

