Philips provides update on completed set of test results for first-generation DreamStation sleep therapy devices

December 21, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today provides an update on the comprehensive test and research program of its subsidiary Philips Respironics, following the voluntary recall notification/field safety notice * to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices.

Following previous updates in December 2021 and June 2022 , additional test results and assessments have now been completed for the first-generation DreamStation devices (approximately 68% of the registered devices globally). These devices have not been exposed to ozone cleaning in line with the instructions for use.

The test and research program has been conducted together with five independent, certified testing laboratories, and the results have been reviewed and assessed by third-party qualified experts and Philips Respironics, as well as an external medical panel.

* Voluntary recall notification in the US/field safety notice for the rest of the world.

