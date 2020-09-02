Philips launches new innovations to help people stay on top of their health

September 2, 2020

Health-at-home accelerates and is here to stay – vulnerability of our health makes people feel the pressing need for preventative care and healthy living

Philips introduces connected solutions that offer insights and empower people to make personalized, healthy lifestyle choices

COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitalization to meet the urgent need to stay (virtually) connected to caregivers

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today presented new approaches to health and healthcare, and the shift to health-at-home, at its virtual consumer health press event. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the need for consumers to stay as healthy as possible is more relevant than ever. At today’s virtual event, coinciding with IFA 2020, Philips announced expansion of its consumer health portfolio with a range of innovations to help people maintain health-enhancing lifestyle routines, and digital opportunities that allow them to stay in touch with their healthcare professionals virtually now that physical doctors’ visits are limited.

“Confronted by the vulnerability of their health, people are increasingly focused on what’s most important to them – keeping themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe,” said Frans van Houten, CEO Royal Philips. “We are in the middle of a paradigm shift, both in terms of people’s mind-set and in terms of the way healthcare systems are digitalizing and adding telehealth services to their portfolios. With people being at home most of the time and prioritizing their health, health-at-home is key. Philips uses the latest technologies to bring intelligent, personalized solutions that allow people to manage their health in any situation.”

Meeting the needs of fast growing trends in health and healthcare, Philips is focusing on connected consumer health propositions that help people take care of their health at home, including tracking their own health, being in control of their data, and being able to share their data with caregivers remotely. With people increasingly worried about their health and the health of their loved ones, and some feeling afraid or anxious about visiting a doctor, dentist or hospital due to COVID-19, telehealth has gained more traction than ever before. More and more people are now actively looking for virtual ways of doing things.

When access to dentists is limited, Philips helps to maintain good oral health

In today’s oral care industry, teledentistry is playing an increasingly important role. Due to COVID-19, many people have been unable to visit their dentist and dental hygienist for quite a while, yet they know that regular checkups are important to maintaining a healthy mouth and detecting potential problems at an early stage. Philips Sonicare teledentistry is now available to dentists across the United States [1]. By enabling dental professionals to engage with their patients virtually, dental practices can provide continuity of service with oral care advice and hygiene checks to assess common oral health issues such as gum disease, cavities, inflammation and more.

A healthy mouth not only means brushing properly as part of a daily routine, but also cleaning between the teeth (about 40% of our teeth’s surface area) and cleaning the tongue. With innovative connected power toothbrushes utilizing smart and sonic technology, the soon to be launched Philips Sonicare Power Flosser , and advanced tongue care solutions, people are empowered to take the best care of their mouth.

Philips helps parents (to-be) in challenging times

From the beginning of pregnancy through to the birth and care of newborns, Philips Avent takes prospective parents on a journey that is both beautiful and challenging. Even more challenging since regular visits to antenatal and neonatal clinics have not been easy or available. With expert advice and information that is personalized to the development stage of their baby and adapted to the current COVID-19 situation, Philips’ Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps and in-app services actively engage parents looking for reliable information. Created in collaboration with healthcare professionals and parents, and with a combined total of close to 40 million downloads, these apps have already proven their relevance and impact.

Philips Avent has a broad portfolio of products and services to support young parents in taking care of their newborn babies. Its latest innovations include the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump – a simple, fast and gentle expressing solution that mimics a baby’s natural feeding movement. Other innovations include the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch obstetrics monitoring solution to support clinicians and expectant mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also new are partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline to create awareness for vaccinations, and a collaboration with Disney Music to provide free access to Disney lullabies via the Baby+ app.

More innovations

Other innovations will be rolled out across markets globally over the course of 2020 into 2021 in the areas of sleep, air purification, nutrition, oral care, garment care, floor care, male grooming and beauty. Examples are the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 , Philips Straightener 9000 with SenseIQ , Philips Shaver 7000 Series with SkinIQ technology and various domestic appliances.

Watch a replay of the fireside chat with Rianne Meijerman, Head of Consumer Marketing, and Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer during Philips’ September 2 virtual consumer health press event by clicking here .

[1] Except in Maine and Texas.

For further information, please contact:

Laura Seikritt

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 20740318

E-mail: Laura.Seikritt@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/ newscenter .

Attachment