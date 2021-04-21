Philips installs leading digital imaging solutions at new Central Acute Services Building of Westmead Hospital in Sydney Australia

April 19, 2021

New state-of-the-art Central Acute Services Building at Westmead Hospital features next-generation diagnostic and neurovascular imaging solutions, aimed at improving the efficiency and accuracy of care delivered to trauma patients requiring critical care

Installation of first Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia MR-OR – intraoperative systems in Australia and New Zealand enhances speed and efficiency for critical neuro cases

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Sydney Australia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has announced the successful installation of its most advanced digital diagnostic and interventional neurovascular imaging solutions in the brand new Central Acute Services Building at Westmead Hospital (Sydney, Australia). Fast-tracked under the New South Wales (NSW) Government’s COVID-19 response plan, this new state-of-the-art integrated health, education, and medical research facility features a new digital imaging enabled operating room and expanded imaging services.

MR imaging during neurosurgery

The centerpiece of a one billion Australian Dollar Westmead Health Precinct redevelopment project , the Central Acute Services Building is now equipped with Philips’ most advanced medical imaging technology, including Australia’s first two Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia MR-OR – intraoperative systems. Part of a sterile dual-room concept that offers an operating suite directly connected to a scanning room, the MR-OR systems will provide MR imaging during neurosurgery. This will help enable closer collaboration between surgeons and radiologists, delivering greater speed, efficiency and clinical confidence. With up-to-date MR information at virtually any time during surgical procedures clinicians can make real-time adjustments to treatment during these procedure. For critical neuro cases such as stroke and acute trauma, where fast diagnosis and treatment are essential, these combined capabilities help to optimize patient outcomes.

Speed and accuracy

The new Central Acute Services Building installation also includes Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion biplane -, allowing clinicians to perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions. Specifically selected by Westmead Hospital’s Interventional Neuro, Vascular and Surgical teams for its speed and accuracy in trauma care, this industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows clinicians to confidently perform procedures by offering them a superior user experience that lets them optimize lab performance and workflows to suit their personal preferences and make fast, informed decisions to provide superior care for their patients.

“It is very encouraging to see public health departments adopting technologies and workflows aligned to a more sustainable and robust healthcare future,” said Matt Moran, Managing Director of Philips Australia and New Zealand. “The Westmead Health Precinct is a leading example of what is possible in terms of next-generation health delivery.”

Westmead Health Precinct is one of the largest health, education, research and training providers in Australia. Staff and patients began relocating to the new facility in February, 2021, with both the adult and children’s emergency departments now open to the public. In addition to Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia MR-OR – and Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion biplane –, Philips has also provided Westmead Hospital’s Central Acute Services Building with:

